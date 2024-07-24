NSE Emerge platform hits new milestone with 500th SME listing

NSE's chief business development officer, Sriram Krishnan, highlighted the achievement, noting the accelerated pace of listings. He stated that reaching 100 listings took over 5 years, but the last 100 companies were listed in just 6 months. This signifies the growing confidence in India's MSME growth story.
Since 2019, the market capitalization of the SME Board has seen a phenomenal rise, increasing from Rs 12,500 crore to nearly Rs 1,75,000 crore as of Tuesday. Krishnan also pointed out a positive trend SME issuers are increasingly looking to public markets for fundraising. The average size of an initial public offering (IPO) on the platform has nearly tripled, jumping from Rs 13.44 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 37.57 crore in the current fiscal year (YTD).
NSE Emerge has played a key role in unlocking value for SMEs, bringing high-quality companies to the forefront and providing them with a credible avenue to raise capital. This, in turn, fuels business growth, job creation, and overall capital formation in the country.
Currently, over 500 companies from diverse sectors are listed on NSE Emerge, collectively raising more than Rs 11,780 crore. Their combined market capitalization stands at an impressive Rs. 1,75,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News