Alembic Pharma hits record high on USFDA nod for anti psychotic drug

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals jumped 7.65% to Rs 1,168.75 after the drug maker received final approval from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Fluphenazine Hydrochloride tablets.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Prolixin tablets of Apothecon Inc.

Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets, USP are indicated in the management of manifestations of psychotic disorders.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 210 ANDA approvals (182 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.

The company reported 16.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.21 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,516.98 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 1,192.75 in todays intra-day session.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

