Volumes jump at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 252.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.58% to Rs.745.90. Volumes stood at 96.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 25.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.682.90. Volumes stood at 13.58 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd witnessed volume of 53.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.1,394.75. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 76.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.32% to Rs.685.15. Volumes stood at 27.66 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd saw volume of 887.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 216.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.102.60. Volumes stood at 97.31 lakh shares in the last session.

