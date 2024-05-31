Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR INOX launches its first multiplex in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

PVR INOX launches its first multiplex in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PVR INOX announced the launch of its first multiplex at Varam Central Mall in the city of Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

With a seating capacity of 872 guests, this marks PVR INOX Limited's first establishment in Andhra Pradesh, post the merger.

The new multiplex features the latest 3D Freedo light technology for patrons to appreciate the films in stunning detail along with plush and comfortable sliders and recliner chairs for optimized comfort. With other state-of-the-art cinematic technologies like Dolby ATMOS Audio and 2K projectors, the patrons can expect nothing but a superior auditory experience. Another highlight of the cinema is its Next Gen 3D screens for delivering a truly immersive cinema experience.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of PVR Inox; short-term rating reaffirmed

PVR launches 14-screen megaplex in Bengaluru

PVR INOX launches 6-screen multiplex in Faridabad

PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in Udaipur

PVR Inox opens 9-screen multiplex in Kochi

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tilaknagar Industries launches Green Apple Flavoured Brandy under Mansion House Flandy range

Mahindra Logistics enters into JV agreement with Seino, Japan

Broader mkt underperforms; Nifty hovers above 22,500; metal shares shine

India Power demand reaches record high of 250 GW

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story