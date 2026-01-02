PVR Inox Ltd spurts 1.97%

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1037, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.36% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% drop in NIFTY and a 21.55% drop in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1037, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. PVR Inox Ltd has dropped around 8.21% in last one month.