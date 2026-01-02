Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:33 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2073.8, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.25% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 17.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2073.8, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 5.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27666.8, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2080.9, up 1.34% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 43.25% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 17.48% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

