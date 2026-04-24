PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1006.15, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% fall in NIFTY and a 7.04% fall in the Nifty Media.

PVR Inox Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1006.15, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 23882.1. The Sensex is at 76634.75, down 1.33%. PVR Inox Ltd has added around 5.42% in last one month.