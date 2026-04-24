Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered the B2B industrial electronics space with the commencement of manufacturing operations at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu.

The new business vertical, christened L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), will be headquartered in Bengaluru, while manufacturing operations will be based in Coimbatore. Initially, two production lines have been commissioned to offer electronics manufacturing services to Indian and global clients.

Building on its expertise in strategic electronics, LTEPS will expand into industrial electronic products and systems across key segments, including power electronics, mobility, industrial robotics & automation, communication platforms, and electronics systems design & manufacturing (ESDM). The business will adopt a blended approach of in-house R&D, technology partnerships, and advanced testing infrastructure. It also plans phased expansion across a 40-acre zone in Coimbatore, covering the full electronics value chain, including R&D, product development, contract manufacturing, design and engineering support, sourcing, testing, and validation services.

Commenting on this, L&T chairman & managing director S N Subrahmanyan said: The foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards our Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing Indias self-reliance in critical manufacturing. With LTEPS, we are bolstering the nations electronics manufacturing ecosystem while expanding our presence across high-growth, innovation-driven domains. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies. On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.