PVR Inox rises on opening 3-screen multiplex in Dehradun

PVR Inox advanced 1.49% to Rs 1,476.10 after the company announced the opening of a new 6-screen cinema at Mall of Dehradun.

This is PVR INOXs third cinema in Dehradun and the third in Uttarakhand, bringing the total screen count in the state to 16.

The cinema features cutting-edge technologies, including 4K Barco projectors, next-gen 3D screens for sharp, ultra-bright visuals, and Dolby 7.1 sound for high-definition audio. It is also designed to be inclusive, offering accessible seating and pathways for a comfortable experience for all patrons.

Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX, said, With Dehradun emerging as a smart city, the demand for modern, high-quality entertainment is increasing. We are excited to bring our premium cinema experience to this vibrant city.

The new PVR INOX multiplex will provide moviegoers with an immersive environment that perfectly complements the city's growing infrastructure and progressive outlook and only provides a top-tier movie experience but also mirrors the citys forwardthinking vision by offering the latest in cinematic technology, comfort, and design.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director of PVR Inox, said, Were happy to bring our immersive cinema experience to the city at the Mall of Dehradun, the perfect hub for moviegoers, offering an exquisite combination of luxury retail, high-end fashion, dining, entertainment, and wellness.

This prime location enhances the cinema experience, making it the ultimate destination for leisure and relaxation. With this opening, were further strengthening our foothold in North India, bringing world-class cinematic experiences to a region eager for premium entertainment options. We are certain that the cinema would be a great destination for moviegoers.

With this opening, PVR INOX has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 256 screens across 43 properties in 28 cities since the merger.

PVR INOX is engaged in the business of movie exhibition & production and operates the largest cinema circuit across India. The company earns revenue from the sale of movie tickets, in-cinema advertisements/product displays, and the sale of food and beverages and restaurant business.

The cinema chain operators reported consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 166.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations declined 18.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,622.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

