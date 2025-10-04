PVV Infra consolidated net profit rises 10450.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 209.63% to Rs 10.93 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra rose 10450.00% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 209.63% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.933.5322.780.572.490.022.490.022.110.02

