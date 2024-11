Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 46.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 10.92 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 46.85% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.9211.725.7710.841.361.681.001.290.591.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News