Sales rise 151.43% to Rs 139.57 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 23.70% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.43% to Rs 139.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 287.36% to Rs 88.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 357.91% to Rs 524.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
