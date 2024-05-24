Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Fedders Electric &amp; Engineering standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 151.43% to Rs 139.57 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 23.70% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.43% to Rs 139.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 287.36% to Rs 88.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 357.91% to Rs 524.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.5755.51 151 524.49114.54 358 OPM %2.5413.84 -10.325.91 - PBDT10.5015.27 -31 89.2724.65 262 PBT9.8614.85 -34 87.0822.86 281 NP11.3314.85 -24 88.5522.86 287

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

