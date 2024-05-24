Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 548.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.90% to Rs 179.13 croreNet profit of Damodar Industries rose 548.94% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.90% to Rs 179.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 552.50% to Rs 5.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 715.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 682.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
