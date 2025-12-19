Quadrant Future Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCX Systems Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Tips Films Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2025.

DCX Systems Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Tips Films Ltd and Kaya Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd surged 15.84% to Rs 291.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10869 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd soared 15.72% to Rs 181.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30652 shares in the past one month. Aeroflex Industries Ltd spiked 11.89% to Rs 198.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18114 shares in the past one month. Tips Films Ltd spurt 10.08% to Rs 451. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1906 shares in the past one month.