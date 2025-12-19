NSE SME Ashwini Container Movers' listing ride turns bumpy

Ashwini Container Movers was trading at Rs 141 on the NSE, a 0.70% discount to the issue price of Rs 142.

The stock listed at Rs 147, a 3.52% premium to the IPO price, and is currently down 4.08% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 147 and a low of Rs 139.65, with 16.48 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Ashwini Container Movers' IPO was subscribed 1.65 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it closed on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 135 to Rs 142 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 50,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 66.67% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure requirement of the company towards purchase of trucks and general corporate purpose Ahead of the IPO, Ashwini Container Movers on 11 December 2025, raised Rs 20.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.16 lakh shares at Rs 142 per share to 7 anchor investors. Ashwini Container Movers is a commercial transportation provider engaged in cargo movement across India, with major operations in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company offers surface transportation services using a fleet of over 300 containerized trucks, including 20-feet and 40-feet vehicles, as of 30 September 2025. It primarily serves B2B customers requiring bulk goods transportation between factories and ports, catering especially to clients involved in import and export of containerized cargo. The company focuses on providing reliable and efficient services through standardized GPS tracking, responsive customer support, compliance with government regulations, updated permits, and a team of experienced professionals. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a total of 154 employees.