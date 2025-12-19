Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, ITI Ltd and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2025.

Rain Industries Ltd soared 11.25% to Rs 123.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62541 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd spiked 9.43% to Rs 34.23. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 343.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.65 lakh shares in the past one month. Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup surged 9.18% to Rs 1667.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4296 shares in the past one month. ITI Ltd gained 8.17% to Rs 319.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.