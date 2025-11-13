Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit rises 108.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.17% to Rs 205.76 crore

Net profit of Quality Power Electrical Equipments rose 108.66% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 118.17% to Rs 205.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.205.7694.3117.618.5747.1615.8644.3314.5924.3311.66

