Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 42.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 42.46% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 528.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 416.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.528.80416.076.165.8630.8422.5530.0821.9122.8516.04

