B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 28.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 35.75 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 28.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.7534.479.4510.441.371.810.460.560.360.50

