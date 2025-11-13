Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 105.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 105.01% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.448.4381.2588.978.654.218.514.077.363.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News