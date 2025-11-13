Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 103.89 crore

Net profit of Indo Farm Equipment rose 38.33% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 103.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.103.8986.0912.2915.0210.217.357.174.864.983.60

