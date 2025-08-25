Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions rose 1.89% to Rs 2,093.20 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines.

The contract involves the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

According to the companys statement, the project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon the approval of drawings and designs.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the order does not fall under related party transactions.