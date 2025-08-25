Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 50081 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1872 shares
eClerx Services Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2025.
Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 50081 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1872 shares. The stock slipped 1.27% to Rs.1,146.00. Volumes stood at 1318 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 15720 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2588 shares. The stock increased 6.17% to Rs.4,130.15. Volumes stood at 2727 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 56363 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18117 shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.815.40. Volumes stood at 10896 shares in the last session.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 27852 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8961 shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.908.40. Volumes stood at 6861 shares in the last session.
Axis Bank Ltd registered volume of 5.44 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.1,072.15. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
