CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.
CSB Bank Ltd lost 3.39% to Rs 361.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27229 shares in the past one month.
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd tumbled 3.17% to Rs 776.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50484 shares in the past one month.
JBM Auto Ltd crashed 3.14% to Rs 713.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
Karnataka Bank Ltd pared 3.14% to Rs 176.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87049 shares in the past one month.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd slipped 3.04% to Rs 285.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32529 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app