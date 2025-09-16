CSB Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.

CSB Bank Ltd lost 3.39% to Rs 361.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27229 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd tumbled 3.17% to Rs 776.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50484 shares in the past one month. JBM Auto Ltd crashed 3.14% to Rs 713.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.53 lakh shares in the past one month. Karnataka Bank Ltd pared 3.14% to Rs 176.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87049 shares in the past one month.