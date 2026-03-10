Nifty Auto index closed up 3.10% at 26770.55 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 4.60%, TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 4.34% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 4.22%. The Nifty Auto index is up 29.00% over last one year compared to the 8.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.21% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.97% to close at 24261.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.82% to close at 78205.98 today.

