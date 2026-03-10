Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 2.26%
Nifty Auto index closed up 2.26% at 26552.95 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 3.39%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 3.20% and TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 3.19%. The Nifty Auto index is up 28.00% over last one year compared to the 7.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.67% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.81% to close at 24222.4 while the SENSEX added 0.77% to close at 78164.83 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.22%

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) IPO subscribed 42%

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

Japanese stocks rebound as falling oil prices lift investor sentiment

Chinese stocks rebound as easing Iran conflict concerns and strong export data lift sentiment

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story