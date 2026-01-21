Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index falls 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index falls 1.02%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Bank index closed down 1.02% at 58800.3 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ICICI Bank Ltd dropped 1.95%, Canara Bank slipped 1.90% and Union Bank of India fell 1.86%. The Nifty Bank index has soared 21.00% over last one year compared to the 9.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.01% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.30% to close at 25157.5 while the SENSEX has slid 0.33% to close at 81909.63 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Epack Durable consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 10735.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Eternal standalone net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story