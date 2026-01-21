Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 10735.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 10735.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 52.89% to Rs 131.33 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 10735.71% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.89% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales131.3385.90 53 OPM %19.418.22 -PBDT26.736.69 300 PBT17.66-0.24 LP NP15.170.14 10736

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Eternal standalone net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story