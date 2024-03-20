Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.07%

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Energy index closed up 1.07% at 37630.7 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 2.18%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd jumped 1.93% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.77%. The Nifty Energy index has soared 65.00% over last one year compared to the 27.66% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.79% and Nifty PSE index increased 0.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.10% to close at 21839.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 72101.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.94%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 2.38%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins NHAI road project tof Rs 50.80 cr

Board of TVS Motor Company approves issue of bonus preference shares

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Singapore Market ends 0.1% higher

HDFC Bank raise Rs 2910 cr via issue of infra bonds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story