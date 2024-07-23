Global Health acquires land for purpose of building 500-bed hospital in Mumbai

Global Health has been offered by Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vide its letter dated 22 July 2024 a land parcel measuring 8859.24 sq. meters for an amount of Rs 125.11 crores (approx.) on lease basis under online e-tenders issued by MHADA.

The aforesaid land parcel is situated at Mauje-Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, CTS No. 31, 32 (part), 33 (part), 37 (part), Mumbai, Maharashtra and can accommodate construction of a 500+ bedded hospital with an estimated project capex of Rs. 1,200 crore, subject to various customary and statutory approvals.

The detailed business plan for the construction of above mentioned 500+ bedded hospital is subject to approval of Board of the Company and the Company will update the stock exchanges on any material developments relating to this matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp