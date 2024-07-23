Global Health acquires land for purpose of building 500-bed hospital in Mumbai

The aforesaid land parcel is situated at Mauje-Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, CTS No. 31, 32 (part), 33 (part), 37 (part), Mumbai, Maharashtra and can accommodate construction of a 500+ bedded hospital with an estimated project capex of Rs. 1,200 crore, subject to various customary and statutory approvals.
The detailed business plan for the construction of above mentioned 500+ bedded hospital is subject to approval of Board of the Company and the Company will update the stock exchanges on any material developments relating to this matter.
