Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 156.91 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 39.71% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

