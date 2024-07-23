Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 156.91 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 39.71% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales156.91134.89 16 OPM %26.9525.58 -PBDT44.9134.73 29 PBT33.5524.90 35 NP24.1717.30 40
