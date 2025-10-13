Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 0.90%

Nifty FMCG index closed down 0.90% at 54473.85 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell 1.68%, United Spirits Ltd slipped 1.56% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd dropped 1.43%. The Nifty FMCG index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 0.78% and Nifty MNC index has slid 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.23% to close at 25227.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.21% to close at 82327.05 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News