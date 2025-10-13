India's primary energy demand expected to rise from 22 mboe/d in 2024 to 43.6 mboe/d by 2050

Indias total primary energy demand is expected to rise from 22 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in 2024 to 27.1 mboe/d in 2030, according to OPEC. It is likely to rise further over coming decades and hit 43.6 mboe/d by 2050, says the OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) 2025, marking a rise of 21.6 mboe/d or 2.66% per annum.

