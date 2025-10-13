Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day gains; PSU bank shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses today, breaking a two-day winning streak, weighed down by renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China that dampened investor risk appetite. The selloff was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trumps escalation of tariff threats following Beijings tightening of restrictions on rare earth exports.

The Nifty settled below the 25,250 mark. PSU Bank, financial services and media shares advanced while FMCG, consumer durables and IT shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 173.77 points or 0.21% to 82,327.05. The Nifty 50 index fell 58 points or 0.23% to 25,227.35. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.89% and 0.96%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.43%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,670 shares rose and 2,622 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 8.95% to 11.01. New Listing: Shares of Tata Capital were at Rs 331.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.76% as compared with the issue price of Rs 326. The stock was listed at Rs 330, exhibiting a premium of 1.23% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 332.80 and a low of 326.15. On the BSE, over 99.78 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 1,60,25,11,980 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 97.38 times. The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 31,10,01,712 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.91 times.

The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 4,22,81,540 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.25 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.90% to 54,473.85. The index added 0.87% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.69%), United Spirits (down 1.53%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.38%), United Breweries (down 1.07%) and Nestle India (down 0.96%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.91%), Emami (down 0.9%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.87%), ITC (down 0.84%) and Dabur India (down 0.38%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.89% after its consolidated net profit tanked 11.37% to Rs 685.01 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 772.97 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.93% to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 16,359.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Indo Thai Securities added 4.28% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 218.58% to Rs 14.40 crore on 154.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 23.71 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Waaree Renewable Technologies rallied 8.48% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 116.30 crore on 47.7% jump in net sales to Rs 774.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Emmforce Autotech rose 1.41% after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the purchase of its products. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures is currently up by 446 points, signalling a positive opening for US stocks today. European market traded higher on Monday, with mining stocks rebounding as traders kept a close eye on a new trade dispute brewing between the U.S. and China. Asian shares ended lower after the U.S. and China tightened trade restrictions and exchanged sharp accusations, reigniting tensions between the worlds two largest economies.

Chinas Ministry of Commerce reportedly said on Sunday that the country was "not afraid of a trade war, responding to U.S. President Donald Trumps vow to impose punitive new tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing also reportedly accused Washington of a "textbook double standard following Trump's threat to levy an additional 100% tariff after China imposed fresh export controls on rare earth minerals. In a Truth Social post later that day, Trump appeared to temper his tone, suggesting the administration may not follow through with a massive increase of tariffs on China. However, the remarks did little to calm markets. On Friday, U.S. equities tumbled amid escalating trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 878.82 points, or 1.9%, to close at 45,479.60. The S&P 500 slid 2.71% to 6,552.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.56% to 22,204.43marking the S&Ps steepest one-day decline since April 10.