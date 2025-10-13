Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 1243.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 105.56 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 1243.53% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 105.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.105.5667.5614.752.8415.530.8315.240.5411.420.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News