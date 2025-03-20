RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Anurag Jain as Executive Vice President - APMEA

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Anurag Jain as Executive Vice President APMEA. In this strategic role, Anurag will lead RateGain's efforts to accelerate growth, strengthen partnerships, and expand its footprint across the APMEA region.

Anurag brings over two decades of leadership experience in business transformation, revenue growth, and market expansion across global organizations, including Expedia, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Godrej. Most recently, he led South Asia, Indonesia, and China for Expedia, helping thousands of hotel partners scale their businesses, expand B2B channels, and optimize revenue strategies.

