Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.68%

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.68% at 42032.2 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd slipped 5.86%, L&T Technology Services Ltd added 2.47% and Wipro Ltd shed 2.12%. The Nifty IT index is up 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.11% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.17% and Nifty Bank index is down 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 23203.2 while the SENSEX is down 0.55% to close at 76619.33 today.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

