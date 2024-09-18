Western Carriers (India) IPO subscribed 13.88 times

The offer received bids for 28.96 crore shares as against 2.08 crore shares on offer. The initial public offer (IPO) of Western Carriers (India) received bids for 28,96,23,957 shares as against 2,08,68,467 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (18 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 13.88 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Western Carriers (India) received bids for 28,96,23,957 shares as against 2,08,68,467 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (18 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 13.88 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 September 2024) and it will close on Thursday (19 September 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 163 to 172 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 87 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The offer consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 54,00,000 equity shares of Rs 5 face value. Rajendra Sethia, the promoter of the company, is selling his entire stake.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, about Rs 163.50 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and Rs 151.71 crore for funding of capital expenditure requirements such as purchase of CVs, 40-feet specialized containers; 20-feet normal shipping containers, and reach stackers.

The outstanding consolidated borrowings stood at Rs 352.731 crore as on 31 July 2024.

Ahead of the IPO, Western Carriers (India) on Thursday, 12 September 2024, raised Rs 147.86 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 85.96 lakh shares at Rs 172 each to 15 anchor investors.

Western Carriers (India) provides end-to-end, customized, multi-modal logistics solutions across the supply chain integrating road, railway, water and air logistics along with a customized suite of value-added services. The rail-focused logistics business of Rajendra Sethia, which commenced in 1972, was acquired in 2012 to evolve into the largest private, multi-modal, rail focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company in India in terms of container volumes handled and operated by private players in FY2023.

Key services are 3- and 4-PL supply chain and value-added services (Vas), warehousing and stock management, CHA and stevedoring, project logistics, rail transport, road transport as well as courier, air, water freight. End-to-end services solutions are offered at every stage in the logistics value chain.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.35 crore and sales of Rs 1,685.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

