Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.60%

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.60% at 2023.45 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 4.63%, Tips Industries Ltd shed 3.64% and Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 1.85%. The Nifty Media index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 26.84% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.62% to close at 23868.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.80% to close at 78674.25 today.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

