Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 0.99%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 0.99% at 2139.5 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose 4.18%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained 3.26% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 2.24%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 25.71% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 0.80% and Nifty FMCG index is down 0.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.11% to close at 25383.75 while the SENSEX increased 0.12% to close at 82988.78 today.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

