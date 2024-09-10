Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.69%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.69%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index ended up 2.69% at 2107.35 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.60%, Saregama India Ltd added 4.53% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 4.41%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 25.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.73% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 25041.1 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 81921.29 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ventive Hospitality files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 cr through IPO

Road accidents causing 19 deaths every hour; Nitin Gadkari raises alarm

Indian EV market potential likely to touch Rs 20 trillion by 2030: Gadkari

Thailand, Malaysia top visa-free destinations for Indian travellers in 2024

Digital firms with Rs 500 crore turnover must seek CCI approval for M&As

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story