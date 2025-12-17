Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.71%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.71% at 1411.05 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 6.60%, Prime Focus Ltd dropped 3.58% and Nazara Technologies Ltd slipped 3.40%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 29.00% over last one year compared to the 6.09% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.29% and Nifty Realty index has slid 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.16% to close at 25818.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.14% to close at 84559.65 today.

