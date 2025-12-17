Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
ITC announced that the Competition Commission of India, vide letter dated 16 December 2025, has approved the proposed acquisition of pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate (operated under the name of 'Century Pulp & Paper') by the Company as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

