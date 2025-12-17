Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India introduces swivel seat in WagonR

Maruti Suzuki India introduces swivel seat in WagonR

Dec 17 2025
Promoting inclusive mobility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of WagonR with an option of swivel seat, a pioneering step for promoting inclusive mobility in mass segment cars. Swivel seat is specially designed to offer greater convenience to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, bringing the Joy of Mobility' to them.

Drawing inspiration from Suzuki Group's Corporate Slogan By Your Side', the initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 10, that aims to reduce inequality.

By Your Side' encapsulates Suzuki group's founding spirit, Mission Statement, and Philosophy of Conduct. These words embody the Group's ongoing commitment to focusing on the customer, rooted in the vision of Suzuki's founder, Michio Suzuki. As India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is committed to providing mobility that is technologically advanced, human-centric, environmentally responsible, and addresses the diverse needs of society.

For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with Bangalore-based startup TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited under its startup Incubation Program with NSRCEL-IIM Bangalore.# Customers can order swivel seat as a retro fitment kit at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. The seat can be installed in new WagonR models or retrofitted in existing vehicles*. With this initiative, the Company intends to bring ease of accessibility across a wide customer base.

WagonR's Tall Boy design offers spacious headroom and generous legroom that allows ease of ingress/egress, making it an ideal mass-market passenger vehicle for this innovative mobility solution. Initially available at more than 200 ARENA dealerships in 11 cities, the project will be scaled up based on customer response.

Dec 17 2025

