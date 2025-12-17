Maruti Suzuki India introduces swivel seat in WagonR

Promoting inclusive mobility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities
Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of WagonR with an option of swivel seat, a pioneering step for promoting inclusive mobility in mass segment cars. Swivel seat is specially designed to offer greater convenience to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, bringing the Joy of Mobility' to them.
Drawing inspiration from Suzuki Group's Corporate Slogan By Your Side', the initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 10, that aims to reduce inequality.
By Your Side' encapsulates Suzuki group's founding spirit, Mission Statement, and Philosophy of Conduct. These words embody the Group's ongoing commitment to focusing on the customer, rooted in the vision of Suzuki's founder, Michio Suzuki. As India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is committed to providing mobility that is technologically advanced, human-centric, environmentally responsible, and addresses the diverse needs of society.
For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with Bangalore-based startup TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited under its startup Incubation Program with NSRCEL-IIM Bangalore.# Customers can order swivel seat as a retro fitment kit at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. The seat can be installed in new WagonR models or retrofitted in existing vehicles*. With this initiative, the Company intends to bring ease of accessibility across a wide customer base.
WagonR's Tall Boy design offers spacious headroom and generous legroom that allows ease of ingress/egress, making it an ideal mass-market passenger vehicle for this innovative mobility solution. Initially available at more than 200 ARENA dealerships in 11 cities, the project will be scaled up based on customer response.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app