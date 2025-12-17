BLUECLOUDS empaneled as Official Partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam

For deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services in Maharashtra and Goa circles

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) has been empaneled as an official partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (5G FWA) services. This empanelment enables BCSSL to deliver high-performance Internet Leased Line (ILL) services across the Maharashtra and Goa Circles, significantly strengthening its presence in the western region and positioning the company as a key enabler of next generation connectivity solutions.

Key Highlights of the Development:

Empanelment with BSNL: BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA solutions to enhance enterprise and institutional connectivity.

Flagship Digital Offerings:

Access Genie - Intelligent access management platform for secure authentication and network control. BluHealth - Digital health ecosystem with telemedicine, remote monitoring, and secure patient data management. Cyber Security SoHo EDR - Advanced endpoint detection and response solution for small offices/home offices. BCSSL's partnership with BSNL complements its ongoing collaboration with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) under an existing MoU. Leveraging KRCL's dark fiber backbone, BCSSL will deploy 5G FWA connectivity and digital services across railway stations in Phase 1, including: IPTV services for live TV, on-demand content, and infotainment. Blure Bharat App for travel information, public services, entertainment, and hyperlocal offerings. This integrated framework will transform KRCL stations into smart rail hubs by leveraging advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity and a suite of innovative digital solutions. Through the deployment of high-speed internet, IPTV services for live and on-demand content, and the Blure Bharat app offering travel information, public services, entertainment, and hyperlocal features, passengers will benefit from a seamless and enriched travel experience.

Enhanced network security platforms such as Access Genie and Cyber Security SoHo EDR will ensure secure, reliable access and protection for both institutional operations and individual users. In addition to improving passenger convenience and engagement, these digital upgrades will create new revenue streams for KRCL by enabling monetization opportunities through infotainment, digital health services, and value-added offerings. By digitally enabling the stations, KRCL will be able to provide a platform for local businesses, public service announcements, and targeted content, further contributing to economic growth and community development along the railway network. The combined business approach, which integrates the deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), the rollout of innovative digital products, and the implementation of smart rail solutions, is expected to create significant financial opportunities. Specifically, during Phase 1, this model is anticipated to generate a minimum revenue of Rs 178 crore over a two-year period. This projection is based on the synergy between advanced connectivity solutions such as 5G FWA for high-speed internet access at railway stations and a suite of digital offerings including IPTV services, the Blure Bharat App, and enhanced network security platforms. By transforming railway stations into digitally enabled smart rail hubs, the initiative not only enhances passenger experience and offers new public services, but also opens up multiple revenue channels through infotainment, hyperlocal content, and value-added digital services. This robust revenue forecast underscores the strategic value of integrating cutting-edge technology with essential public infrastructure, positioning the business to capitalize on India's ongoing digital transformation.