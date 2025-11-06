Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 377.39 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 2.90% to Rs 73.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 377.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.377.39361.1330.6829.18120.16116.8898.6097.2273.4471.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News