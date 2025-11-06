Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.27% to Rs 218.90 crore

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.27% to Rs 218.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.218.90137.44-2.89-1.35-0.4211.24-15.103.42-15.43-0.67

