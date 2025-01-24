Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.60%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.60% at 1643.4 today. The index has lost 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 3.68%, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 3.33% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 3.02%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 8.15% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 2.31% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 2.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.49% to close at 23092.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.43% to close at 76190.46 today.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

