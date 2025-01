Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit rises 63.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.07% to Rs 47.44 crore

Net profit of Essen Speciality Films rose 63.82% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.07% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.4437.9326.1819.4811.737.2910.285.927.474.56

