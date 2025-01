JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 70.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.32% to Rs 40793.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 70.31% to Rs 717.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2415.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 40793.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41337.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40793.0041337.0013.6817.333617.005362.001281.003303.00717.002415.00

